GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: June recruiting, Big Ten basketball, more

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: June recruiting, Big Ten basketball, more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON PURDUE FOOTBALL RECRUITING
In less than a month, recruiting returns to normal, or some reasonable facsimile thereof, and Purdue's going to shoot its shot right away, loading up a big weekend of high school visitors for official visits that first weekend in June.
A small but telling indication of the weight of that weekend: Purdue is bringing in long-committed quarterback Brady Allen for his official visit, bucking recent tradition of bringing in long-standing commitments for their officials in the winter, right before the signing date. That hasn't been the case for every such player, but it has been for a lot of them.
I figure Purdue probably wants its four-star recruit on campus around other important visitors. The early quarterback commit always seems to get deputized in recruiting these days, and this one's no exception.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news