GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: June recruiting, Big Ten basketball, more

In less than a month, recruiting returns to normal, or some reasonable facsimile thereof, and Purdue's going to shoot its shot right away, loading up a big weekend of high school visitors for official visits that first weekend in June.

A small but telling indication of the weight of that weekend: Purdue is bringing in long-committed quarterback Brady Allen for his official visit, bucking recent tradition of bringing in long-standing commitments for their officials in the winter, right before the signing date. That hasn't been the case for every such player, but it has been for a lot of them.

I figure Purdue probably wants its four-star recruit on campus around other important visitors. The early quarterback commit always seems to get deputized in recruiting these days, and this one's no exception.