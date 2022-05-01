 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Karlaftis and Bell, Shakedown Weeken, etc
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-01 23:59:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Karlaftis and Bell, Shakedown Weeken, etc

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

ON THE DRAFT

For Purdue juniors George Karlaftis and David Bell, their time was now. They'd done their part for the Boilermakers the past three seasons. It was time to go, to take their shot at the NFL.

Their time was now, but their time's timing probably was not ideal.

This was a tough year to be an edge rusher or wide receiver, because those fields were loaded.

Karlaftis was a first-round pick, No. 30 to Kansas City. He was the fifth defensive end or edge-rusher — however you want to categorize them taken — the position(s) that accounted for three of the top five picks.

This was an extraordinary weekend for wide receivers.

