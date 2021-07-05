 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Latvia, NIL and more
basketball

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Latvia, NIL and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

ON ZACH EDEY

Zach Edey almost made Canada's Senior National Team, the one that's trying to qualify for the Olympics right now. He was named an alternate, but damn near made an active roster full of NBA players.

That would have been a hell of a story.

But for right now, this is the better outcome.

