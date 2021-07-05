Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Latvia, NIL and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON ZACH EDEY
Zach Edey almost made Canada's Senior National Team, the one that's trying to qualify for the Olympics right now. He was named an alternate, but damn near made an active roster full of NBA players.
That would have been a hell of a story.
But for right now, this is the better outcome.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news