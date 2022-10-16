Purdue sure makes things interesting, eh?

The Boilermakers' average FBS game this season has been decided by a margin of just four-and-a-half points. The first two went against Purdue and the last four have gone its way, most of them coming down to the final minute, if not the final play or something close to it.

I'm not sure fans — or their tickers — would agree and I'm sure Purdue itself would appreciate a few more chances to exhale now and again, but the point I want to make is this ...

During the modern era of Purdue football, the goal has been relevance, and one big step toward relevance is to simply be interesting. Even in defeat, Purdue's been a show.

That is what Purdue needed of Jeff Brohm when it hired him years back: To make Purdue football interesting, and it sure has been, from monumental wins to face-palm losses to the cardiac nature of this whole season to this point.

It may be exhausting for all involved at times, but It sure has been entertaining.