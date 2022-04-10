Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Nijel Pack, Tyrone Tracy and more

Now that Nijel Pack has made his Purdue visit and it's become apparent that Miami (Fla.) and Ohio State are his other anticipated visits at this point — not Arizona, Gonzaga and their Ilk — I will say that Matt Painter and Co. need this to happen.

I'm not usually big into suggesting any recruit is a make-or-break sort of deal, because rarely does that turn out to be true, but clearly, Purdue's best-case scenarios for continuing on at a really high level next season would all include the former Kansas State guard and one-time Boilermaker prospect.

Purdue needs two things above all else right now: A point/ball-handling guard and a backcourt scorer.

Pack would give it the best of what's available in both regards, and do so with some coveted built-in familiarity and without the sort of soldier-of-fortune baggage coaches ought to be highly wary of when they recruit the free agent pool.