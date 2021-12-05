Three Thoughts From The Weekend: No. 1, bowl decisions and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON #1
Until around noon today, Purdue's presumed ascension to No. 1 nationally for the first time in school history is still just that: Presumption.
It's a strong one, but presumption nonetheless.
Still, after the Boilermakers survived a harrowing final few minutes against Iowa Friday night, players were essentially already speaking from the mountaintop, and saying all the right things.
"Once we become No. 1," senior Trevion Williams said, "we want to stay No. 1."
Being No. 1 would matter beyond measure for Purdue, an important marker along the way of what could be a special season. Purdue's not even No. 1 yet, and it's already part of the Boilermakers' brand. Two different recruits brought it up in interviews on Saturday.
