 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: No. 1, bowl decisions and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 23:43:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: No. 1, bowl decisions and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter (AP)

ON #1

Until around noon today, Purdue's presumed ascension to No. 1 nationally for the first time in school history is still just that: Presumption.

It's a strong one, but presumption nonetheless.

Still, after the Boilermakers survived a harrowing final few minutes against Iowa Friday night, players were essentially already speaking from the mountaintop, and saying all the right things.

"Once we become No. 1," senior Trevion Williams said, "we want to stay No. 1."

Being No. 1 would matter beyond measure for Purdue, an important marker along the way of what could be a special season. Purdue's not even No. 1 yet, and it's already part of the Boilermakers' brand. Two different recruits brought it up in interviews on Saturday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}