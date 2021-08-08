Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Offensive approach, other football topics

I'm not going to sit here and tell you that two open practices have revealed much of anything about Purdue football this season, but I think that there are some things that were previously known that those two practices validated.

For one thing, Rondale Moore or no Rondale Moore, Purdue has real assets at wide receiver, led by David Bell, but not limited merely to David Bell.

That position is Purdue's strength and with the need to play to one's strengths in mind, that strength may need to guide the Boilermakers' hand when it comes to their offensive approach.

Purdue's offensive line can be better than last season, I think, but not so much better that the Boilermakers are going to beat people with offensive line play. The running game, ditto. Zander Horvath and King Doerue are enough to win with, but probably not to win because of.

Last season, during that weird, weird season, Purdue threw the ball an average of 44 times per game. That's not a small number, but my guess is that this season, there will be games where that's the starting point. There ought to be anyway.