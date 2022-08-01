Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Preseason polls, Xavier Booker and more

You probably saw that this year's formal informal media poll commissioned by the good folks at Cleveland.com pegged Purdue fourth in the Big Ten West heading into the season.

This is essentially the official-record poll now, as it has basically replaced what the Big Ten used to do.

That fourth-place pick might seem like a stab at Purdue, coming off a nine-win season and returning an excellent player at quarterback. You know, Purdue beat Tennessee in a de facto Tennessee home game last time out and did so without all the talent it lost to the NFL or academic attrition. That should count for something.

Couple points to make here, though ...