Here's something that jumped out to me about Purdue's win over Northwestern: Jaden Ivey's absence empowered people to deliver, and they did.

The Boilermaker sophomore plays with the energy and force of a basketball comet and wields a level of influence over Purdue that perhaps only Carsen Edwards could have matched.

Because of it, I think those around him naturally might find themselves orbiting him as much as they're shining themselves. That's kind of the nature of playing with stars.