Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's big luxury, trajectory and more

During this Hunter Dickinson-Kofi Cockburn-Hunter Dickinson week for Purdue basketball, this a fitting time to state the obvious and remind people once again that the luxury the Boilermakers have at center is an extraordinary one.

Purdue is playing teams with great centers, with a Big Ten championship now very much on the line. Purdue's facing these teams with two great centers to the opponent's one.

The worries other teams have about things like foul trouble and fatigue, Purdue doesn't have to worry about that stuff nearly as much, same as was the case when A.J. Hammons, Isaac Haas and Caleb Swanigan overlapped.

On Saturday, Hunter Dickinson played 36 minutes. That's a 7-foot-2 dude playing 36 minutes of Big Ten basketball against a 300-pounder and a 265-pounder. You can excuse him if maybe he was a bit gassed late in the game.