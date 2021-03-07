GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's end-of-season run, Edey and more

Following Saturday's dispatching of Indiana, the 23rd-ranked-and-climbing Boilermakers now head to Indianapolis — to stay — for the postseason, and starting with the Big Ten Tournament, no one should want to play this Purdue team right now.

No one should want to play anyone In this year's Big Ten, to be honest, or at least anyone among the top eight or nine teams, but Purdue enters the event as the league's hottest team from a winning-streak perspective, though it's hard to call anyone hotter than Illinois right given the magnitude of its wins to close the regular season.