Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's offensive dynamics, Spain, more

There's a lot on Aidan O'Connell this season, the sort of enormous responsibility a good quarterback inevitably bears.

Here's part of it ...

Last year, O'Connell enjoyed the support of a corps of receivers and offensive skill players that really helped him look good.

David Bell would have been any quarterback's best friend, Milton Wright was a standout in the making, Jackson Anthrop was as reliable as they come and Zander Horvath, well, I suspect you'll see how valuable he was this season now that he's gone.

Those were good — some of them really good — football players, and experienced football players at that. Such pieces are easier to play with than the alternative.

Now, all of that changes.