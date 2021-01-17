GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's promise, football's staff, more

Purdue's probably not going to win the Big Ten this season, but you don't have to look too hard to see that the Boilermakers have have a championship-level nucleus growing up right before your eyes.

The productive-beyond-their-years play of redshirt freshmen Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis and the promise of Jaden Ivey, Ethan Morton and Zach Edey combine with the reality that every veteran on this team now can come back next season suggests big things might be ahead. Throw in Purdue's recruiting success lately and it's clear the Boilermaker program couldn't be on firmer ground.

Playing nearly as many debuting players as not this season, Purdue's gotten better as the season has gone on and has put itself in a strong position to return to the NCAA Tournament. I'll repeat: Purdue is 5-3 in the meat-grinder Big Ten, having already played a schedule that could have made a lot of young teams 2-6. That's without a likely win against Nebraska and that's with a ton of home games remaining from here on out.