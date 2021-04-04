GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's recruits and more

Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn are both outstanding prospects who'll be joining Purdue's basketball program next season, high-caliber players and stable, mature people, both of them set up for success at the next level.

What's also important here is that both are winners, reflected again this weekend when they claimed Indiana state titles in classes 2A and 3A, respectively. Furst and his Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian squad and Kaufman-Renn and his Silver Creek team are both now two-time state champions and both might have been celebrating back-to-back-to-back championships on Saturday had there not been a pandemic.