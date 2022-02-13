Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's rough patch, Brycen Hopkins, more

March's high-stakes basketball remains roughly a month away, but Purdue's already found itself in survive-and-advance mode, navigating this post-Illinois lull with land mines all around.

The Boilermakers sidestepped a big one Sunday, by rallying to beat both Maryland and the bizarre circumstances of the game's final eight seconds. That would have been poison pill of a loss for both Purdue's Big Ten title hopes and its chances for a No. 1 seed.

Purdue goes to Northwestern this week, and if it keeps turning the ball over, shooting poorly and defending like a team that's, well, shooting poorly, then that game in Evanston is going to be a handful.

No one has actually said this, but I don't think they have to to anyone who's watching: Purdue is drained. Physically, mentally, whatever it may be.