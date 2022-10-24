Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue-Wisconsin, basketball and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON THE WISCONSIN LOSS
Yep, time is a flat circle, and Wisconsin has now won 16 in a row against Purdue, some of those games being highly competitive, some not so much. Saturday's not so much, despite what the final score might suggest.
There's reason for this, you know. It's not a fluke. Well, at least one of those losses was kind of a fluke, but broadly, all the losses that followed mostly weren't. For the better part of two decades now, Purdue's kept pulling Scissors while Wisconsin just stands there holding Rock.
Wisconsin's success against Purdue — no matter how vulnerable the Badgers may seem — is cultural as much as anything.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news