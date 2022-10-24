Yep, time is a flat circle, and Wisconsin has now won 16 in a row against Purdue, some of those games being highly competitive, some not so much. Saturday's not so much, despite what the final score might suggest.

There's reason for this, you know. It's not a fluke. Well, at least one of those losses was kind of a fluke, but broadly, all the losses that followed mostly weren't. For the better part of two decades now, Purdue's kept pulling Scissors while Wisconsin just stands there holding Rock.

Wisconsin's success against Purdue — no matter how vulnerable the Badgers may seem — is cultural as much as anything.