Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Quarterbacks, basketball and more

Last weekend after the loss at Notre Dame, Jeff Brohm quickly affirmed Jack Plummer's place as Purdue's chosen starter, after he'd been replaced in-game by Aidan O'Connell.

Saturday, following an ugly-as-sin win over Illinois in which O'Connell again took the reins back from Plummer, the head coach had every chance to do the same post-game and did not. His answer amounted to a, "We'll see."

But Brohm may have answered the question in a roundabout way, sort of.

He explained his move to O'Connell was driven by his sense that Purdue's offense was going to be "one-dimensional" as long as it couldn't run the football, and if the offense was simply going to be dropping back and throwing up the field, O'Connell would best fit that approach.