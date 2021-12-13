Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Recruiting, Purdue basketball and more

Purdue's going to sign its high school class this week, 20 prospects and counting.

But only now starts the most important part of the recruiting cycle, because Purdue's addition of cornerback Bryce Hampton this weekend was just the first of what should be another robust class of transfers.

Purdue has some outstanding recruits committed from the high school ranks — quarterback Brady Allen and D-end Joe Strickland leading that list — but as you saw this year at Purdue, transfers cannibalize early opportunity for most freshmen, the exceptions being the really special ones. For Purdue, it's a matter of getting some special ones and putting pieces around them and trying — trying — to build some measure of depth.