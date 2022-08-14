Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Red zone offense, local recruiting, more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON PURDUE'S OFFENSE
One line jumped out at me from my esteemed colleague Tom Dienhart's report on Purdue's Saturday scrimmage, or at least Jeff Brohm's telling of it.
"We have a ways to go there," Brohm said of his team's red-zone offense.
There you go: Another absolute key to this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news