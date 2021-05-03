GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Rondale Moore, Jalen Washington and more

I know Rondale Moore was determined to be a first-round pick, and that didn't happen — not surprisingly given his difficult final two seasons at Purdue — but he did come out of this weekend's draft well, as the 49th pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL success more than probably any other sport is simply about fit, and about investment.

In Glendale, Moore will have an offensive-minded, college coaching-bred coach in Kliff Kingsbury, long known as a modern and creative thinker as an offensive coach. Rondale Moore needs that sort of setup, clearly, because he belies a lot of norms.