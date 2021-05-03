 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Rondale Moore, Jalen Washington and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 00:47:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Rondale Moore, Jalen Washington and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

ON RONDALE MOORE

I know Rondale Moore was determined to be a first-round pick, and that didn't happen — not surprisingly given his difficult final two seasons at Purdue — but he did come out of this weekend's draft well, as the 49th pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL success more than probably any other sport is simply about fit, and about investment.

In Glendale, Moore will have an offensive-minded, college coaching-bred coach in Kliff Kingsbury, long known as a modern and creative thinker as an offensive coach. Rondale Moore needs that sort of setup, clearly, because he belies a lot of norms.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhyZWUtdGhvdWdodHMtZnJvbS10aGUtd2Vla2VuZC1yb25kYWxl LW1vb3JlLWphbGVuLXdhc2hpbmd0b24tYW5kLW1vcmUiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVl LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGhyZWUtdGhvdWdodHMtZnJvbS10aGUt d2Vla2VuZC1yb25kYWxlLW1vb3JlLWphbGVuLXdhc2hpbmd0b24tYW5kLW1v cmUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=