{{ timeAgo('2022-09-04 23:37:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Situational balance, recruiting, more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell (USA Today Sports)

ON THE PENN STATE GAME

As Penn State pulled the rug out from under Purdue Thursday night, one real concern for the Boilermaker was laid bare: Balance.

When Purdue needed to be able to control the ball, move the sticks and work the clock, it could not. It threw the ball up the field, stopping the clock with every incompletion and leaving its coach to lament afterward that his team needed to make one more "contested play."

Purdue played the fourth quarter as it played the majority of the first three: True to its identity as a pocket passing team.

We all know, though, that as context changes, oftentimes teams must as well.

