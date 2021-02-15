GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Big Ten, recruits and 2021 football

Last year, the Big Ten got turned inside-out by the sudden emergences of previously downtrodden Illinois, Rutgers and Penn State into, at worst, NCAA Tournament-type teams.

That's what's turned the Big Ten into such a melee the past two seasons, the last being first, figuratively speaking. But this season, the first shall also be last, figuratively speaking.

Michigan State's in a bad place right now, learning the hard way that this is no time to be young and to not have a good big guy. The Spartans are dealing with all the strife Purdue easily could have this season under Its circumstances.