GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Call, Jack Plummer and more

Purdue lost to Minnesota Sunday for a lot of reasons, but none more glaring and more talked-about than the offensive pass interference called against Payne Durham, wiping out what might have been the Boilermakers' game-winning touchdown.

On Friday night, it was the talk of the college football world, and Purdue the subject of it for all the wrong reasons.

It was a suspect call, which I'll elaborate on later, but I did want to take some time here to amend the record to a certain extent and point out that there was at least basis for the call. It was not the hilariously horrific officiating tragedy that it appeared to be real-time or through the replays that played coast to coast.

There is one camera angle that BTN showed after the fact that clearly shows Durham did extend an arm to defensive back Phillip Howard around the 3-yard line.