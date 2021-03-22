GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The future, shooting and more

Maybe you feel a little better about Purdue's ending after seeing double-digit seeds lay waste to "Big Dance: Indy" this weekend.

Or maybe not.

Regardless, obviously this season was a smashing success for the Boilermakers, but one that ended on a bitter, bitter note. Purdue's far from alone in its relative misery after that North Texas game and the Ohio State game that preceded it, but it's relative misery nonetheless.

That's what creates conflicting outlooks here now.