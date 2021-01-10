GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Michigan State win, transfers and more

Purdue got a hell of a big win on Friday night, beating 23rd-ranked Michigan State at Michigan State after being down big at half.

It scored that great win without really playing particularly well, truth be told, which spoke to the Boilermakers' ability to just kind of hang in there and win smash-and-grab style. Michigan State's flaws had much to do with this outcome, but Purdue's resilience had more to do with that, and that seems significant, because if you're into the whole exorcision-of-demons thing, that was the Miami loss flipped inside-out.

I hesitate to draw this comparison, because of the fact that I don't think Purdue played its best game in East Lansing — 55 points isn't going to win you many games against ranked teams on the road — but I was reminded of the overtime win at Wisconsin two seasons ago.