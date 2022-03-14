Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's greatest obstacle, progress etc

About Purdue's draw?

It doesn't matter.

Well, of course, it matters, but it matters now less than ever, because the first obstacle for Purdue is Purdue, as you were reminded of during that Iowa game on Sunday.

Again, not to sound myopic here and not to suggest that opponents had nothing to do with their own success during the several occasions in which the Boilermakers have undid themselves with turnovers, but you saw the games.

As good as this team has been — 27-7 is a good season, you know — it's that Issue that represents the difference Purdue being the/a Big Ten regular season champion, the Big Ten Tournament champion and probably a low 1 or high 2 seed.

It's just said that simple.

