Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Ohio State game, basketball and more

Purdue's not the first team to go to Ohio State and get its head handed to it, and it won't be the last.

While the Boilermakers' 59-31 loss to the Buckeyes was disappointing, it was not altogether shocking. Ohio State's playing for its Playoff life, Purdue just put it on high alert with its win over Michigan State, and those receivers and running backs the Buckeyes have are a whole different species from what the visitors had seen before Saturday.

This outcome always had to be considered a possibility in the one game that all season has seemed like the one un-winnable entry on the schedule. To me at least.

Thing is now, though: Purdue's fine.