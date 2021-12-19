Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams, DGL and Purdue's D

Well, Trevion Williams might have just gotten screwed out of Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

The Boilermaker senior's move into the starting lineup on Saturday — crazy that I'm writing that about a senior All-American — was a button screaming to be pushed after Purdue's rough two games out east, and maybe one that could spark Purdue moving forward.

Look, Zach Edey is awesome. He's one of the best big guys in America, and we ought to be clear here that it's not that Edey wasn't playing well. He wasn't starting games well, and that was sort of the ground floor to Purdue's struggles at Rutgers and against N.C. State.

It's a hell of a burden, you know, when you're the guy Purdue is going to first, second and third to start games, there being that need to establish the interior right away, with that ongoing dynamic of figuring out how the refs are going to call the game. Maybe this move to coming off the bench helps Edey ease into things a bit. Wouldn't be the first player who benefited from such a change.

Edey was great off the bench against Butler.