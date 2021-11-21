Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Validation, selflessness and consistency

Purdue won an Elite Eight game in November this past weekend, that being the Boilermakers' victory over an excellent Villanova team.

That was an NCAA Tournament sort of atmosphere between two outstanding teams, and by winning it, Matt Painter's team proved it belongs, that it deserves to be considered one of the best teams in college basketball. The Hall of Fame Tip-Off was the college basketball season's premier early season event, and Purdue beat two championship-pedigree programs to win the whole enchilada.

You go to these events to get better, to boost your résumé, but more than anything to improve through elite competition. When you win these events, you put yourself in the pole position for No. 1 seeds, championships, whatever else.