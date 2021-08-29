 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Week 1, the QB situation and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-29 23:04:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Week 1, the QB situation and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

ON WEEK 1

The 2021 season is here, and it's a bit of a foreign feeling, what with this season having not been canceled, then resuscitated, and all. Man, last year was fun. Let's never do it again.

This season will be normal, or something vaguely reminiscent of normal, and so all those asterisks that might have been put on last season's results, they're off the table.

You gotta win now.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}