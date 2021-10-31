 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Winning in Lincoln, basketball and more
football

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Winning in Lincoln, basketball and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm (AP)

ON THE NEBRASKA WIN

Funny how things go sometimes.

Purdue's 2-0 on the road this Big Ten season, 1-2 at home. Its offense has been night-and-day different, better away from Ross-Ade Stadium.

This, of course, has nothing to do with venue and everything to do with opponent, but it does say something about this team, I think that it generally plays well on the road.

Connecticut is horrific, but Purdue played damn near a perfect game that day. The Boilermakers were competitive at Notre Dame, dominant at Iowa, and close to it after halftime at Nebraska.

After playing in front of no one, basically last season, Purdue's taken OK to less-than-welcoming environments, which we can safely say that Notre Dame, Iowa and Nebraska were.

But Purdue's also been well prepared.

