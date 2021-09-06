Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Opportunity, George Karlaftis and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON OPPORTUNITY
Purdue should be ecstatic to have pulled out that win over Oregon State, a fine line between euphoria and apocalypse, because the Boilermakers had to have that one, for myriad reasons.
They got it, but not without plenty of anecdotal evidence of the need to be better. Purdue was rightfully touted after the game for finishing well, but had that finishing instinct applied throughout the game, too, it might have been over midway through the third quarter.
Nevertheless, this was a great start for a Purdue team that played with a renewed aggressiveness and energy. It got a strong debut from the defense and special teams and maybe a moment of significance for the quarterback so much will depend on. Jack Plummer delivered those clutch fourth-quarter drives, and that should give Purdue — and him — all the confidence in the world he can do it again next time. The one position football teams need their guys believing in: Quarterback.
