Published Dec 18, 2024
Three thoughts on Purdue hiring Josh Henson as offensive coordinator
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Perhaps the biggest piece of Purdue and Barry Odom's coaching staff puzzle is now, reportedly, in place as the Boilermakers are set to hire USC offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson to become the team's new offensive coordinator.

Henson leaves sunny Southern California to reunite with Odom in West Lafayette as the leader of the offense in a new era of Purdue football. The surprise candidate is set to embark on his tenure with the Boilermakers in short order as Barry Odom looks to fill out his staff and his the transfer portal market the rest of the month.

Boiler Upload offers three thoughts on the hire and what's to come next.

