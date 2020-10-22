 Throwback Thursday: Looking back at the Purdue starters as recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 10:16:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at the Purdue starters as recruits

A three-star recruit, Jack Plummer is expected to get the start at quarterback for Purdue.
A three-star recruit, Jack Plummer is expected to get the start at quarterback for Purdue. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

Since Purdue did not release a depth chart for the season opener, we are taking our best guess at their starting lineup with the help of our partners at GoldandBlack.com.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

---

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

SPECIAL TEAMS (K, P)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.64

-Average star rating on defense: 2.91

-Center Sam Garvin and punter Zac Collins joined Purdue as a walk-on coming out of high school.

-Purdue starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: David Bell and Marvin Grant.

-Other players on Purdue's roster that had an Iowa offer: D.J. Johnson (Iowa transfer) plus Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Maliq Carr, and Marcellus Moore.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}