Tight end Charlie Kenrich commits to Purdue

A week or so after officially visiting, tight end Charlie Kenrich has committed to Purdue, giving the Boilermaker coaching staff one of their A-list targets at a position of important need in the 2022 class.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from the Cincinnati area chose Purdue over Virginia Tech, who he also officially visited. In addition to Virginia Tech, Kenrich had offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, Buffalo, Toledo, Air Force and Marshall, among others.



The 6-4, 225-pound Kenrich--a product of Lakota East High in Liberty Township, Ohio--is the fifth commitment in Purdue's 2022 class, joining Cross Watson, Brady Allen, Nic Caraway and Domanick Moon.

Purdue signed one tight end in its Class of 2021: Drew Biber. The tight end spot is anchored by junior Payne Durham and sophomores Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau. Purdue also has junior Jack Cravaack and sophomore Paul Piferi at the position, as well as redshirt freshman walk-on Ben Buechel and Biber.



