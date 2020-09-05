Purdue was supposed to begin the 2020 season today--September 5--at Nebraska.



Alas, Memorial Stadium sits empty in Lincoln, Neb. Too bad, as this would have been an intriguing opener for the Boilermakers' Jeff Brohm and the Cornhuskers' Scott Frost. Both coaches were seeking rebound seasons.



The Big Ten may have postponed its season amid the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy some Boilermaker football in our mind's eye.

Each Saturday, GoldandBlack.com will take a look back at Purdue’s best game on the calendar date that corresponds to the Boilers’ original 12-game 2020 schedule. This is a chance to relive, recall and remember some fun days in program annals.

So, let’s go back in time and kick off.