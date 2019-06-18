Surprised 4-star RB Tirek Murphy picked Purdue? His high school coach isn't
February 23, 2019
Christmas came early for the Purdue staff when four-star running back Tirek Murphy verbally committed to the Boilermakers last Saturday. He is one of the most highly-rated running backs to commit to the program in the last 50 years.
The 6-0, 220-pound product of Christ The King High in Middle Village, N.Y.--located in the borough of Queens--had myriad offers from blue-blood programs from around the nation: Oregon, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska and Miami, among others ... but he chose Purdue.
I caught up with Jason Brown--Murphy’s coach at Christ The King--to get the low-down on Purdue’s four-star running back commitment.
GoldandBlack.com: Were you surprised Murphy picked Purdue?
Brown: Not really. He told me on Thursday night that he probably was gonna commit. I told him that I supported him wherever he went. He is a good kid. I have known Tirek since he was a little baby. He is like a little nephew to me. He liked the atmosphere at Purdue. He liked what they were doing. I said: If that’s what you want to do, I support it. It wasn’t a surprise to me. He had LSU, Tennessee … he loved what (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony) Poindexter was talking about and wanted to commit.
GoldandBlack.com: Did Purdue coaches tell you how they plan to use Tirek?
Brown: I didn’t get that much from Poindexter, but they said he has a good shot at starting right away. (Tirek) also likes the educational opportunity. They are doing big things over there. (Staten Island, N.Y., native and current Purdue WR) Amad (Anderson) is doing well, and he is from New York.
GoldandBlack.com: So Anthony Poindexter was the main recruiter?
Brown: Poindexter came about twice. And the running backs coach (Chris Barclay) was involved. He had a big influence on Tirek, as well.
GoldandBlack.com: How would use describe Murphy’s running style?
Brown: He is a physical runner. He can run in between the tackles, he can go outside the tackles, he can catch and he can block. He is an every-down back. He probably won’t ever come off the field.
GoldandBlack.com: What is his 40 time?
Brown: Last I remember, he ran a 4.5, which was last year at Ohio State.
GoldandBlack.com: How is his strength?
Brown: I don’t know that exactly, but he’s as strong as a bull. When you see his body type, that isn't something you just get overnight.
GoldandBlack.com: Who would you compare him to?
Brown: I wanna say Saquon (Barkley). He can be physical and also has speed to run by you. Saquon is probably the best comparison.
GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he will arrive in time for spring practice?
Brown: Knowing Tirek, he probably will. I could see him doing three years and getting his degree. He is a very good student. He has good grades.
GoldandBlack.com: What level of competition does Christ The King play?
Brown: We are in the highest level, which is Triple A. We have about 4,000 students. It’s a co-ed school.
GoldandBlack.com: What do you think he needs to improve at?
Brown: When he gets to the next level, he needs to learn how to avoid contact. Sometimes, he likes to try to run people over. I would like him to be one cut and go. Save his body.
GoldandBlack.com: How do you plan to use him this fall?
Brown: We are a spread team, so we will use him between the tackles at times, in the slot, wherever is needed.
Pops Always Said “ Ty ,Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Fails To Work Hard “ So I Put My Head Down And Got To Working .. pic.twitter.com/wfuNWqx4GS— 4 ✞ (@Tirek_Jr) January 12, 2019
