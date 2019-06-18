Christmas came early for the Purdue staff when four-star running back Tirek Murphy verbally committed to the Boilermakers last Saturday. He is one of the most highly-rated running backs to commit to the program in the last 50 years.

The 6-0, 220-pound product of Christ The King High in Middle Village, N.Y.--located in the borough of Queens--had myriad offers from blue-blood programs from around the nation: Oregon, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska and Miami, among others ... but he chose Purdue.



I caught up with Jason Brown--Murphy’s coach at Christ The King--to get the low-down on Purdue’s four-star running back commitment.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you surprised Murphy picked Purdue?

Brown: Not really. He told me on Thursday night that he probably was gonna commit. I told him that I supported him wherever he went. He is a good kid. I have known Tirek since he was a little baby. He is like a little nephew to me. He liked the atmosphere at Purdue. He liked what they were doing. I said: If that’s what you want to do, I support it. It wasn’t a surprise to me. He had LSU, Tennessee … he loved what (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony) Poindexter was talking about and wanted to commit.

GoldandBlack.com: Did Purdue coaches tell you how they plan to use Tirek?

Brown: I didn’t get that much from Poindexter, but they said he has a good shot at starting right away. (Tirek) also likes the educational opportunity. They are doing big things over there. (Staten Island, N.Y., native and current Purdue WR) Amad (Anderson) is doing well, and he is from New York.

GoldandBlack.com: So Anthony Poindexter was the main recruiter?

Brown: Poindexter came about twice. And the running backs coach (Chris Barclay) was involved. He had a big influence on Tirek, as well.

