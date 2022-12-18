Another member of Purdue football's 2023 recruiting class has de-committed. Wide receiver TJ McWilliams announced that he would re-open his recruitment via Twitter Sunday night. McWilliams is a three-star prospect from North Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He currently holds offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Northwestern and Eastern Michigan along with Purdue. Since Jeff Brohm left, Minnesota has been pursuing McWilliams heavily and is a favorite to land him.

New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters visited McWilliams at North Central following his hiring last week, but the three-star will look for a new school in the coming days.

Walters has seen the incoming recruiting class dwindle down to just 12 prospects as things currently stand. Purdue now has one wide receiver in the class of 2023 after McWilliams' de-commitment. Jaron Tibbs is the lone receiver still slated to join the Boilermakers for next season.

Purdue has more work to do ahead of early National Signing Day on December 21st, but could still sign players until the traditional National Signing Day on February 1st.