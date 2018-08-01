GoldandBlack.com

Tobias Larry out with 'discipline issue'; Boilers welcome two 2018 signees
Purdue's down a starter at linebacker, though it remains to be seen for how long.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed Wednesday following the opening day of preseason camp that sophomore linebacker Tobias Larry was being held out due to "a discipline issue". The Boilermakers' second-year coach declined to give details as to the nature of the violation or provide a timeline to his return other than to say "time will tell" on whether the 220-pound linebacker, who appeared in 10 games as a special teams player in 2017, would be seen in a Purdue uniform again.
Due to Larry's absence and sophomore Derrick Barnes being excused today due to a death in the family, Purdue defensive play-caller Nick Holt was forced to play mix-and-match with his linebackers on the first day of preseason practice. Purdue's first-team linebackers included freshman Jaylan Alexander as the former three-star prospect from Hoffman Estates, Ill., was next to Markus Bailey and Cornel Jones.
"(Alexander) is a very instinctive player and he's going to be a very good player for us and we're hoping to get him ready as fast as we can," Brohm said.
In a position group that was already seen as vulnerable in numbers and called "thin" by Brohm at Big Ten football media days two weeks ago, Purdue was forced to also move freshman defensive lineman Branson Deen to linebacker from his more natural position of pass-rushing defensive end.
"Right now we're going to make it hard on him and look at him at the inside linebacker position because the depth issue and we had two guys that were not here today who were inside linebackers for us," Brohm said Wednesday. "How fast he'll play I don't know but he's got to be able to give us insurance."
What could eventually help Purdue's defensive number porblems is the news that Brohm confirmed in form of welcoming two 2018 signees that were reportedly still working on getting eligible for the season.
Brohm said linebacker Jack Smith is enrolled in school and will be added to the 2018 roster once routine medical processes play out.
The Boilermakers also welcomed defensive lineman Willie Lane, who tweeted in late March that he was a full academic qualifier on Day 1 of preseason practices.
Lane was a long-time commitment for the 2018 class, but qualified late. He was slated to be on a greyshirt plan, but Purdue had an open scholarship for him now.
