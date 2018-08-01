GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's down a starter at linebacker, though it remains to be seen for how long.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed Wednesday following the opening day of preseason camp that sophomore linebacker Tobias Larry was being held out due to "a discipline issue". The Boilermakers' second-year coach declined to give details as to the nature of the violation or provide a timeline to his return other than to say "time will tell" on whether the 220-pound linebacker, who appeared in 10 games as a special teams player in 2017, would be seen in a Purdue uniform again.

Due to Larry's absence and sophomore Derrick Barnes being excused today due to a death in the family, Purdue defensive play-caller Nick Holt was forced to play mix-and-match with his linebackers on the first day of preseason practice. Purdue's first-team linebackers included freshman Jaylan Alexander as the former three-star prospect from Hoffman Estates, Ill., was next to Markus Bailey and Cornel Jones.

"(Alexander) is a very instinctive player and he's going to be a very good player for us and we're hoping to get him ready as fast as we can," Brohm said.