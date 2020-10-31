My top 10 observations from Purdue's 31-24 win at Illinois, where the Boilermakers are 9-2 in their last 11 visits.

1. Aidan O’Connell continues to improve before our very eyes. In the first half, the junior hit 13-of-14 passes for 187 yards with a TD. And he kept rolling, finishing 29-of-35 for 371 yards with two TDs. Hard to believe O'Connell was the No. 4 quarterback in training camp in 2019. Look at him now.

"I think the coaches did a fantastic job this week in preparing us for what we were gonna see," said O'Connell. "Their defense likes to get turnovers and they play extremely hard the whole game, so hat's off to them. I think it was just a great job by our coaches and the people around me, understanding what they're gonna do and trying to execute it. It was just a great team win." 2. No Rondale Moore, no problem. Purdue was without No. 4 for a second game in a row. The Boilermakers' depth at wideout continues to shine. David Bell and Milton Wright form a dynamic sophomore duo, combining for 14 catches for 201 and two TDs on this day. 3. Cause for concern when star defensive end George Karlaftis had to be helped off the field in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left leg. Earlier in the game, the sophomore notched his second sack of the season. The extent of Karlaftis' injury isn't known, as Jeff Brohm was unable to provide any update in the post-game. But this is true: The unit needs No. 5 and the pressure he brings. The good news: Karlaftis was on the sideline later in the game, appearing able to return to action. Could Karlaftis had re-entered the game? "I haven't had time to check on that," said Brohm. "I'm really not for sure."



4. While Purdue's defense checked a lot of boxes in last week's 24-20 opening win vs. Iowa, it endured its struggles today, allowing 472 yards. Illinois often marched up and down the field, as the Illini trimmed a 31-10 Purdue lead down to 31-24 in the fourth quarter. Illini players often were wide-open in the secondary. Credit Illini fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor, a sophomore pressed into duty after Illinois' first two signal-callers (Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams) were knocked out by COVID. And Saturday starter Matt Robinson went out with an injury after the first series. "Well, we needed some turnovers," said Brohm, whose squad got four. "They were able to move the ball up and down the field a little bit there for a while. Getting turnovers is crucial. So, it's great that we got them. When you win the turnover battle, you definitely are gonna have a better chance to win." 5. How about Gus Hartwig? The true freshman took over at center in the first series after junior starter Sam Garvin was hurt. And the line didn't miss a beat. Purdue may have a special player in Hartwig. The unit already was down a starter with left guard Cam Craig out after getting hurt vs. Iowa and Spencer Holstege taking his place. "It was tough to see," said O'Connell about Garvin's injury. "Sam's a kid who works extremely hard. He's my roommate, one of my best friends and a leader for our team and a guy who's going to play his tail off every play. … I think it helped a lot that last week, Gus got some snaps and he got his feet wet a little bit. And I think he did a good job. … " 6. Speaking of the Boilermaker o-line, it continued to play well … and play a lot of people. The starters were (left to right): T Grant Hermanns; G Spencer Holstege; C Sam Garvin; G Kyle Jornigan; T Greg Long. G DJ Washington and T Will Bramel rotated in on the right side every two series. Eric Miller also took snaps at left tackle. Good job by Boiler line coach Dale Williams. "I'm really proud of our offense, proud the o-line," said O'Connell. 7. After not playing in the opener, Purdue redshirt freshman safety Marvin Grant made his presence felt in the third quarter when he delivered a monster hit that forced a fumble by Illinois QB Coran Taylor. Fellow Detroit product Jalen Graham recovered in the end zone for a TD to put Purdue up 31-10. This is what the Boilermaker staff envisioned when it signed the Graham-Grant duo. "It meant a lot," said Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes of the big play. "... I think that we work on that when we take the grass at practice, that's what we do, we work on getting turnovers."

