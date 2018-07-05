Breakdown ($): Malik Hall

Malik Hall's visit to Purdue last Monday was his third.

First, the four-star forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita visited unofficially for a game last season, then returned just days later for a game visit with his prep school team. Then, while home in Chicagoland for the summer, he visited again last week.

"I'm just trying to get comfortable with the school and obviously the more you see a place, the more you get to know it," Hall said. "That was our idea, and they were going to have some runs up there and wanted me to play with their team a little."

The No. 49-ranked player in Rivals.com's national rankings played in open gym with Purdue's current players.