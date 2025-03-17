Transfer defensive back Ashaad Williams set to visit Purdue next week

Purdue is set to host one of the top transfer defensive backs on the market for a visit next week, according to Rivals. North Alabama cornerback Ashaad Williams will be in West Lafayette for a spring practice visit on March 28th, which Boiler Upload subscribers knew was in the works for a week.

As a junior in 2024, Williams elevated his play to become a key contributor for North Alabama, racking up 26 total tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended for the Lions last season.

Since entering the portal as a graduate transfer on March 6th, Williams has added offers from the likes of Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Kansas, Western Kentucky, New Mexico, UTEP, Old Dominion, and Kent State. Williams released a top four of Purdue, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Kansas over the weekend, but another school has entered the mix.

Along with his Purdue visit on the 28th, Williams will also take a visit to Michigan State later this week. This comes on the heels of an official visit to Arkansas as well.



Purdue is looking to continue its bolstering of its secondary under new head coach Barry Odom and company this off-season after having already brought in transfer reinforcements of Crew Wakley, Tony Grimes, Tahj Ra-El, Chad Brown, Richard Toney Jr. and Ryan Turner this off-season.

Williams could provide defensive backs coach Charles Clark with another talented option in the secondary during the spring portal window, which officially opens on April 16th.