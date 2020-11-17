Dylan Downing is coming home to Indiana. And the Carmel High product is thrilled.

“Just want to thank (running backs) coach (Chris) Barclay and the staff for the opportunity,” Downing told GoldandBlack.com. “I’m really excited to be a part of this program!”

Downing signed with UNLV as part of the Class of 2020 coming out of Carmel and entered the transfer portal earlier this month. As a true freshman this fall, he played in two games for the Rebels, carrying three times for eight yards.