2025 priority Purdue target and four-star forward Trent Sisley was one of the top prospects in action on Saturday at the Indiana Jam Fest in Westfield. The in-state standout and his Indiana Elite 3SSB team took home a pair of victories over Northern Kings (Canada) and George Hill All Indy HGSL. Across both outings, Sisley (unofficially) averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 60% from the field.