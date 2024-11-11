College Basketball Rankings November 11

There were not a lot of upsets in this past week's top 25. Auburn went to #4 Houston and beat the Cougars all while having an internal fight on the plane ride there. There were a few top 10 teams that went down with Gonzaga beating Baylor and Kansas beating North Carolina. The biggest shocker was Texas A&M falling at UCF. That allowed Purdue to move up slightly in this week's poll.
Illinois 144, Texas Tech 102, Wake Forest 84, Xavier 78, Texas 51, Michigan St. 41, BYU 26, Kansas St 24, UCF 20, Mississippi St. 15, New Mexico 15, Oregon 14, North Florida 14, Miami 14, Clemson 13, VCU 12, Memphis 8, Wisconsin 6, Grand Canyon 6, Providence 4, Maryland 3, Austin Peay 2, Arizona St 2, South Dakota St. 1, Michigan 1, Columbia 1, Dayton 1.
