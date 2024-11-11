Game Wrap | Yale 84, #14 Purdue 92 | Small ball reigns late

Purdue picks up its first win without true freshman Daniel Jacobsen, taking down Yale 92-84.















Behind a strong John Poulakidas game, Yale pushed Purdue early in the second half. The left-hander got going, scoring the second half's first four points, but every time Yale made a push, Purdue was able to respond.























Braden Smith led the way again for Purdue. It was his defense though that finally pulled Purdue away from the Bulldogs. In transition, Smith was able to force a miss at the rim from Bez Mbeng. The ball would ricochet awkwardly towards the free throw line and Smith tracked it. By the time Smith had the ball he was at full steam. Yale couldn't keep up, but Purdue's Myles Colvin could.



























Smith would drop a bounce pass off to Colvin who would sky up and finish the play with a thunderous one-hand dunk to give Purdue a 72-60 edge with 7:29 to play.





















Before Colvin's dunk, it was another bench wing that helped spark Purdue's run. Camden Heide, who hadn't hit a three all season, knocked down two in a row in the second half. The first to give Purdue a 65-56 lead, and then a few plays later, to extend Purdue's lead to 70-60.













But Purdue's offense started to dry up after the 72-60 lead and Yale took advantage. Two questionable calls led to two turnovers and a Bez Mbeng three from the corner cut Purdue's lead to 75-69 with 3:34 to play. The next possession, Mbeng would draw a foul on a Myles Colvin screen and Yale would have the chance to cut the game to one possession as Purdue'd field goal drought stretched to four minutes.

















But Purdue had a final response with two Camden Heide free throws followed by the play of the night, Braden Smith stealing the in bounds pass on the ensuing possession and finishing a lay up at the rim to give Purdue a 79-69 lead.















Then Purdue did something its struggled with to this point in the season, making its free throws. Smith knocked down two and Kaufman-Renn followed after drawing a blocking foul on Bez Mbeng.























While Purdue made its free throws late, John Poulakidas put on a late game shooting clinic. Poulakidas is one of the nation's best scorers and he showed it, dropping back to back three-pointers in the final minutes over multiple Purdue defenders. His second step back, pulled the deficit to 88-82 with 32 seconds to play.















But Purdue continued to make enough free throws to hold on, 92-84.













It was Braden Smith leading the way again with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.













John Poulakidas finished the game with 23 points for Yale.











Purdue's wings showed up strong with Myles colvin playing inspired defense late against Poulakidas as well as scoring 9 point and grabbing 5 rebounds. Camden Heide was also productive with 9 points and 6 rebounds.













Trey Kaufman-Renn had 17 points to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists.











Purdue shot 11 of 23 from three and drew even on rebounds with Yale after trailing on the glass in the first half.





















CJ Cox had his best game. The true freshman had 12 points to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. He ended the game as part of Purdue's small ball lineup.









Gicarri Harris struggled, sitting for most the last half of the second half after strugglingt o stay with John Poulakidas on the defensive end.











Purdue won't be able to enjoy this one for long. #2 Alabama comes to town on Friday night.











