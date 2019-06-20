Trevion Williams makes the USA Basketball 19U team
More: USA Basketball experience expanding Trevion Williams' horizons
Purdue's Trevion Williams will get his chance to represent the U.S. overseas, as he was named on Thursday to USA Basketball's 19-and-under World Cup team that'll play in Greece later this month and into July.
Here is the full release from USA Basketball.
The Boilermaker sophomore will play for Kansas State coach and former long-time Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber in the event, which runs June 29-July 7.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.