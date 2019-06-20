More: USA Basketball experience expanding Trevion Williams' horizons

Purdue's Trevion Williams will get his chance to represent the U.S. overseas, as he was named on Thursday to USA Basketball's 19-and-under World Cup team that'll play in Greece later this month and into July.

Here is the full release from USA Basketball.

The Boilermaker sophomore will play for Kansas State coach and former long-time Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber in the event, which runs June 29-July 7.