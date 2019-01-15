GoldandBlack.com

Trevion Williams has been the surprise of Purdue’s season, trending toward maybe being one of the surprises of the season in the Big Ten.

And he’s as surprised as anyone, every day.

“Sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t even know who I am,” he said. “I see all these old pictures from before I got here … and it’s totally different. I surprise myself every day.”

Most freshmen, when they reach the college level, need to get in shape.

Williams didn’t just need to get in shape. He needed to transform.

The 6-foot-9 post player arrived at a robust 320 pounds, largely because of less-than-ideal habits, and maybe in some small way because of the foot injury he dealt with his junior year at Ford Academy in Detroit.

When asked in the summer of the freshman’s ambition to develop from a 5/center into a 4/forward, Matt Painter put it like this: “He’s closer to a 6.”

This was weeks after he’d set his mandate to Williams in no uncertain terms.

“Coach kind of laid it all out there for me right away as soon as I came in,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Trevion, if you don’t lose a lot of weight, you’re not going to play.’”

That much was probably understood from the get-go anyway, but the message did resonate for a player with big plans. Williams has worn ambition on his sleeve, that aim being to follow in Caleb Swanigan’s mold at Purdue. It was Swanigan’s success with the Boilermakers that stood front and center in Painter and his staff landing Williams.

While it would still be premature to make credible comparisons between Williams as a freshman and the former McDonald’s and college All-American, one distinct difference is this: Swanigan got to Purdue in shape. His well-documented physical metamorphosis was complete, or at least close enough to it for him to perform at a high level right away in college.

Williams’ process was only just beginning.

As mid-January nears and Williams is 50 pounds lighter than he was in June, heading into Tuesday night's Rutgers game around 270 pounds, it would seem as if there might be a particularly interesting story there, some sort of miracle method that yielded such results.

There’s really not.

“It was just him eating better and getting him to be more active on a day off, something like that, especially in the summer, getting him to understand that it’s OK for him to just grab a gallon of water and go outside to just walk around and see the campus,” said Gavin Roberts, the men’s basketball program’s sports performance coach. “You’re building a sweat, burning calories. There’s no secret exercise we were doing that just shifted everything.

“It was just consistency.”

And awareness, and personal responsibility.

“I love food. I love snacking,” Williams said. “Being able to discipline yourself, not eat after 8 o’clock and making good choices in what you eat. One thing I established pretty early in the summer was I needed to eat my biggest meal around 3 or 4, and then at night, I’d have some fruit or something like that, something more protein-ish, and then lots of water.”

Lauren Link, Purdue’s director of sports nutrition, had Williams document his eating habits.

“She knows best,” Williams said. “She’s helped me out a lot.”

A self-proclaimed “big dairy guy,” Williams cut out ice cream. And doughnuts. And chips.

Otherwise, regular, daily exercise — the stationery bike, treadmill or elliptical machine, or simply shooting around, or just walking — began yielding immediate dividends.

As he dropped weight fairly rapidly, Williams had to be managed. On top of Purdue monitoring his nutrition and hydration, as it would any athlete, Roberts kept in communication with Williams to make sure he was feeling well.

“If you’re gaining weight, you’re at a calorie surplus and if you’re losing weight, you’re at a calorie deficit,” Roberts said. “We wanted to put him at a calorie deficit, but not to the point where he couldn’t perform and do what he needed to do every day.”

In time, as weight was shed, Williams’ conditioning improved, obviously. But so did his energy, and his attention span.

“I had a lot of weight on me, and it was kind of hard to focus when I was fatigued,” Williams said. “Coach talks a lot about that, and it’s hard. You have a lot of plays to learn, the system. It’s tough for me to focus when I’m fatigued.That’s one thing I’ve worked on — to do as much extra on the side as I can do, whether it’s film, watching extra clips, whatever it might be.”

