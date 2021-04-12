GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams will go through NBA Draft process

Purdue's Trevion Williams — a first-team All-Big Ten pick and honorable-mention All-American as a junior — will declare for the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility by not signing with an agent, he announced on Monday.

The Boilermaker big man was asked following Purdue's season-ending loss to North Texas in the NCAA Tournament whether he expected to return for his senior season and at that time indicated he was in no rush to pursue professional opportunities.

"I do intend to be back," Williams said following the North Texas game on March 19. "That's the plan. I'm really not trying to jump into anything. Just seeing how things play out and getting to work as soon as possible."

He has until July 19 to decide whether to return to Purdue or renounce his final season (or two these days) of college eligibility.

Williams averaged 15-and-a-half points and nine-plus rebounds for the Boilermakers this season, the foundation of a freshman-heavy team that finished 18-10 and placed fourth in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten.

The Boilermakers are widely considered a top-10-level team nationally heading into next season and Williams could be a contender to be named preseason player-of-the-year in the conference.