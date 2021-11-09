Trey Kaufman-Renn expected to redshirt this season
Purdue freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is not expected to play in tonight's season-opener vs. Bellarmine as it's expected that he will redshirt this season, GoldandBlack.com has learned.
Redshirt decisions are non-binding but the mutually agreed-upon plan is for Kaufman-Renn to join classmate Brian Waddell in redshirt this season, sitting out the season, then coming back next year with four full seasons of eligibility.
While it may come as a surprise to see the former blue-chip recruit laying out this season, the move is a pragmatic one for Purdue, which is bound to wrestle with a roster 10-plus-deep on qualified players.
At Kaufman-Renn's forward position, classmate Caleb Furst Is bound for considerable minutes, and returning starter Mason Gillis will join the fray after the first two regular season games.
Furthermore, Kaufman-Renn has been riding an upward trajectory as a player the past couple of years and has been keenly focused on his own development, as he's worked toward transitioning into more of a wing player. He came to Purdue with a hand injury that essentially sidelined him for his first month on campus, setting him back.
Redshirting has been a common move for Matt Painter.
On this current roster, senior Sasha Stefanovic and sophomores Brandon Newman and Gillis each redshirted, as is Waddell.
